Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button'

Katrina Kaif talked about her marriage with Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview and revealed what Vicky calls her after their wedding, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina revealed that Vicky calls her 'my panic button' after their wedding and that the first of them which exists is their wedding picture. Moreover, Katrina called her husband Vicky Kaushal an unusual yet special person.

Katrina told Bollywood Bubble, "He's just a very unusual person, he's a very special person. I think he's got so many wonderful qualities about him which are so right for me. You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky."

She further added, "What was really special about it is like our first photo of us that exists together is the shaadi (wedding) photo. It was special because it was unexpected, it was unexpected for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the horror comedy film PhoneBhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.