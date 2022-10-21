 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her my panic button
Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button'

Katrina Kaif talked about her marriage with Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview and revealed what Vicky calls her after their wedding, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Katrina revealed that Vicky calls her 'my panic button' after their wedding and that the first of them which exists is their wedding picture. Moreover, Katrina called her husband Vicky Kaushal an unusual yet special person.

Katrina told Bollywood Bubble, "He's just a very unusual person, he's a very special person. I think he's got so many wonderful qualities about him which are so right for me. You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky."

She further added, "What was really special about it is like our first photo of us that exists together is the shaadi (wedding) photo. It was special because it was unexpected, it was unexpected for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the horror comedy film PhoneBhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year

Kangana Ranaut feels 'Kantara' should be sent to Oscars next year
Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake

Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in 'Khal Nayak' remake
Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Shruti Haasan to feature in an international film 'The Eye'

Shruti Haasan to feature in an international film 'The Eye'
Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Parineeti Chopra on dealing with failures: 'I have been more powerful'

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist

Richa Chadha gets Ali Fazal's name tattooed on her wrist
Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Kajol spends quality time with Madhuri Dixit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar

Ainy Jaffri to make her comeback on TV after four years with Saba Qamar
Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'

Sanjay Dutt expresses love for South cinema: 'They celebrate heroism'
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ distributor responds to cinema row over blockbuster
Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'

Katrina Kaif talks about the initial phase of her career: 'I could not dance'