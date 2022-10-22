ECP members forced for anti-Imran verdict: Murad Saeed

PTI leader Murad Saeed addressing a press conference in Islamabad on October 25, 2020. — PID/ File

ECP members were pressurized for decision against Imran, says Murad Saeed.

Two EC members refused giving decision against Imran, says PTI leader.

One member of Election Commission voted in favour of decision against party chief, he says.

PTI leader Murad Saeed alleged that the members of the Election Commission (EC) gave the verdict against party chief Imran Khan under duress as they were threatened to do so, Geo News reported.



“Days before, a member of the Election Commission sent a message to Imran Khan that he was being pressurized to give a verdict against Imran Khan,” said Murad Saeed while talking to the media after the ECP verdict in the Toshakana reference.

Murad Saeed alleged that two ECP members declined to give a verdict against Imran while one member voted for the verdict.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict in the Toshakana reference, disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration, the verdict said.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

Under the said article, a lawmaker is disqualified for the time being from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly.

The decision was taken unanimously by the ECP’s five-member bench but the Punjab member Babar Hassan Bharwana was not present today as he was unwell.