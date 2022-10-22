 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West 'screamed' Pete Davidson pal: 'We have to save new Marilyn Monroe'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Kanye West lost his calm at an American radio host over his friendship with Pete Davidson.

Ye reportedly 'screamed' at Charlamagne tha God for siding with Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete, while she was still in a relationship with the comedian.

The incident took place in November 2021, as per Charlamagne.

Ye allegedly told the host to “save the new Marilyn Monroe” Kim Kardashian so that she does not repeat her “drug addiction” death. Pete Davidson has been famously vocal about his drug abuse.

“I’m like, ‘You know Pete is my friend, right?’” Charlamagne allegedly responded.

“‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch p*nis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch p*nis, and you telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?'” 

Kim and Pete parted ways in August 2022.

