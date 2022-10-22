 
Kanye West hires lawyer Camille Vasquez after Balenciaga cut ties with rapper

Kanye West has reportedly hired attorney Camille Vasquez to represent his business interests amid his on-going backlash, per TMZ.

Vasquez gained notoriety after she represented Johnny Depp with a group of attorneys at Brown Rudnick firm in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Per the outlet, Vasquez is said to be among the group of attorneys at the firm that he hired.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye a year ago, the help of the firm following his spate of anti-Semitic remarks and false claims about the death of George Floyd, whose family is suing the rapper for harassment, misappropriation and defamation.

Moreover, the announcement came the same day fashion house Balenciaga, which has long collaborated with the performer and had him walk in its recent Paris Fashion Week show, announced that it had cut ties with Ye.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand’s parent firm Kering said in a brief statement Friday, October 21, 2022.

TMZ reported that the firm will not be representing the rapper during his protracted divorce proceedings with reality star Kim Kardashian. For that task, Ye recently hired Robert Stephan Cohen of New York’s Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, who represented Melinda Gates in her split from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

According to Marca, alongside Steve Cook, from Brown Rudnick LLP, Vasquez is ready to take on the challenge of representing Q'orianka Kilcher, the actress who became famous for her role in the hit TV series, Yellowstone.

