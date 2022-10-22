Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith welcome baby No. 2

Mandy Moore is now officially a mom of two boys as she welcomes her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star shared the happy news via Instagram on October 21st. The couple’s first son, August ‘Gus’ Harrison is 20 months old.

Moore and Goldsmith shared a carousel of images from the hospital where Mandy is seen holding her new-born as her husband loving looks over the two. The second image shows the singer holding her baby with a big smile on her face. The final picture is of the doting father holding his baby Ozzie for skin-to-skin contact after the birth.

“Ozzie is here!” wrote the proud parents. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! [four red heart emojis]”

Ozzie's arrival comes after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.



"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

In a Today Parents interview published in July, Moore opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Moore also delivered son Gus without medication due to the condition.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again."

She continued, "I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."