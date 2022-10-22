Miguel hires Amber Heard's lawyer for his divorce case: Report

Miguel has hired Amber Heard's lawyer, as the singer moved to clash with estranged wife Nazanin Mandi in court, as per RadarOnline.

As per the news portal, Miguel approached one of the ace divorce lawyers, Samantha Spector, to plead his case against her wife high in their divorce battle.

The 36-year-old told the L. A court of his decision. Following Nazanin moved to the court to end their almost three-year marriage citing "irreconcilable differences."

On the other hand, Spector has been one of the go-to choices of high-profile showbiz stars for their divorce matters. The attorney also repped Amber Heard in her divorce case with Johnny Depp. Further, she was also the lawyer of Dr. Dre's former wife, Nicole Young, in their highly-publicized legal battle.

The coveted lawyer also, at one point, gave her services to Kanye West amid the rapper's continuous battle with Kim Kardashian.

As per reports, Miguel and Nazanin have a prenuptial agreement signed. The estranged couple has been married since 2018; however, sharp differences emerged shortly.

In September 2021, the duo announced their separation, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well," his rep confirmed at the time.