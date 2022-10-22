 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘faking ordinary mom’ look: ‘Mastery over PR!’

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘concocting’ her ‘wifely’ look and experts brand it a ‘masterclass in PR’ and ‘manipulation’.

Australian journalist and commentator Amanda Platell issued these claims in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She started off by writing, “I’m simply in awe” over “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine.”

Ms Platell even went on to add how it “shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!”

Even in the “new video accompanying the interview, the Duchess of Sussex shows herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.”

Before concluding she also accused the Duchess of ‘playing a part’ and making herself look like a ‘an ordinary mom who loves burgers and cookies” in “many ways.”

