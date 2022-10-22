King Charles, Camilla and Prince Harry’s top secret meeting details revealed

A royal expert has disclosed details of a top secret meeting Prince Harry held with King Charles and Camilla earlier this year.



Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly tried to heal rift with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals back in April, a royal expert has claimed.

Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals: Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claimed in her book that Prince Harry wanted to use a mediator in a bid to resolve their differences.

The royal author, citing a family friend, wrote, “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”

The insider disclosed to Nicholl, “Camilla told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”

The Cheat Sheet reported Meghan Markle and Harry visited King Charles and Camilla before heading to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands back in April.