Kanye West vows to always ‘protect’ ex-Kim Kardashian: ‘I’ll love her for life’

File Footage

Kanye West got candid about his feelings for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid ongoing controversies surrounding his antisemitic remarks.

The rapper vowed to always be there with the reality TV star as her “protector” despite parting ways in 2021 after eight-year romance.

During his bombshell interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host asked West if he still loves the Skims founder and if he is “sad” about not being married to her anymore.

“Absolutely, and I will love her for life and oddly enough I will protect her,” he added. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector.”

“Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” Ye said.

“We'll always be together… Yeah, there's no person that you'll ever get with that will influence her more than God and then her priest on Earth, which was me.”

The Praise God hit-maker then criticized Kardashian’s September Interview Magazine cover, saying, “Kim is a good Christian woman and she’s not here just to have content up on adult channels.”

“Kim to you know, as a billionaire mother, a lawyer, and a mother of four Jew, black children - to do covers, like Interview, and that's what happens when they take the dads out the home and that's what they've been doing in the ‘hood. They take the fathers, and the leaders, out of the homes,” Ye added.



