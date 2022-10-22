 
sports
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
SDSports desk

T20 World Cup: How much loss will ICC suffer if Pakistan-India match gets cancelled?

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Pakistan and India skippers Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. — ICC
Pakistan and India skippers Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. — ICC

The much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between cricketing rivals Pakistan and India is likely to be affected by rain on Sunday (October 23) which can cause a huge loss to the International Cricket Council (ICC) financially. 

Both the Pakistani and Indian squads are training tirelessly to face each other in the mega event. However, the weather in Melbourne has left everyone asking whether the match will take place or not. 

According to a Daily Jang report, the ICC will suffer a loss of $7 million if the match gets canceled due to weather conditions. The spectators will be fully refunded if the match is less than 10 overs. 

Another reason why the spectators will be refunded is that there isn't any reserve day scheduled for the group stage matches. 

The tickets for the Pakistan-India clash were sold in just half an hour. 

More From Sports:

Conway hits 92 as New Zealand make 200-3 against Australia in T20 World Cup

Conway hits 92 as New Zealand make 200-3 against Australia in T20 World Cup
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Pakistan tour controversy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Pakistan tour controversy
T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's Masood clears tests after blow to head
'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport

'Tennis mom': Sania Mirza teaches son how to play the sport
Shadab confident of another good show against India

Shadab confident of another good show against India
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led side holds first training session ahead of Pak-India match
India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan

India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan
Ireland dump Windies from T20 World Cup, reach Super 12's

Ireland dump Windies from T20 World Cup, reach Super 12's
T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital due to head injury

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan match schedule, squad for ICC event

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan match schedule, squad for ICC event
‘Always special playing against Pakistan’: Rishabh Pant says ahead of T20 World Cup clash

‘Always special playing against Pakistan’: Rishabh Pant says ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Squads for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup

Squads for the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup