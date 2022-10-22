T20 World Cup: How much loss will ICC suffer if Pakistan-India match gets cancelled?

Pakistan and India skippers Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. — ICC

The much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between cricketing rivals Pakistan and India is likely to be affected by rain on Sunday (October 23) which can cause a huge loss to the International Cricket Council (ICC) financially.

Both the Pakistani and Indian squads are training tirelessly to face each other in the mega event. However, the weather in Melbourne has left everyone asking whether the match will take place or not.

According to a Daily Jang report, the ICC will suffer a loss of $7 million if the match gets canceled due to weather conditions. The spectators will be fully refunded if the match is less than 10 overs.

Another reason why the spectators will be refunded is that there isn't any reserve day scheduled for the group stage matches.

The tickets for the Pakistan-India clash were sold in just half an hour.