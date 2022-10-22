 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Geena Davis recounts Brad Pitt’s audition for Thelma & Louise

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Geena Davis recalled Brad Pitt’s audition for Thelma & Louise as he outdid other three actors for the role.

According to Independent, Davis revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she was cast as Thelma in the 1991 movie and later she took part in “chemistry reads” with the four actors who tried out to play JD in the movie.

“Each of them were very handsome,” said Davis.

She continued “They all had brown hair and were very talented. I didn’t care who it was going to be. Then the fourth one comes in, and it’s Brad Pitt. He’s so charismatic and so incredibly talented that I was screwing up his audition.”

Davis remembered she was in awe with Pitt that she would forget to say her line.

Sharing her thoughts to the movie’s casting director, the actress said, “The blonde one!”

While talking about other actors who didn’t get the chance in this movie, Davis told the host that she “didn’t know who they were at the time”.

Davis also shared that she met George Clooney on a flight, who told her that he hated Pitt “for winning the part of JD in the movie.

“Oh, did you want the part?’” asked Davis. “He said, ‘You couldn’t tell when I auditioned with you?’ It was George Clooney,” added the actress.

