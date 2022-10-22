 
entertainment
Netflix upcoming Deborah Cahn upcoming series 'The Diplomat': Everything to Know

Netflix upcoming Deborah Cahn upcoming series 'The Diplomat': Everything to Know

Netflix's upcoming series The Diplomat is no longer expected to arrive in 2022.

However, the exact date of the eighty-four long episodes-based series has not been unveiled yet by the streaming giant.

The upcoming series is the project of the famous American writer and producer of many famous television series and films Deborah Cahn.

Deborah produced many popular shows in the last two decades including Homeland, Fosse/Verdon, and Grey’s Anatomy.

The political thriller storyline of The Diplomate is revolving around the US London Embassy.

The upcoming series highlights the new role of a career diplomat as the Ambassador in London.

The starring cast of the movies includes Penny Downie as Frances Munning, Rory Kinnear, Pearl Mackie, Michael McKean Celia Imrie Bijan Daneshmand, David Gyasi Reza Diako, Nana Mensah, Jess Chanliau, Andre Lillis, Ato Essandoh, Miguel Sandoval and Christine Prouty.

