Deepika Padukone relives wedding memories with Ranveer Singh; See throwback post

Deepika Padukone reshared the wedding announcement on her Instagram story she made with Ranveer Singh 4 years ago. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The couple was in a relationship for a few years before they got married. They announced their wedding on their social media handles on October 21, 2018. The actress reshared the announcement on her Instagram story and wrote ‘4 years ago’ with a heart emoji.

Deepika and Ranveer have completed four years of their marriage and looking forward to spend a lifetime of love together. The duo is currently occupied with their work commitments as Deepika is all set to work on Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan while Ranveer has wrapped up the shoot for Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.