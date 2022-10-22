Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East

Helen Skelton appeared in high spirits with Strictly stars Molly Rainford and Fleur East as they left rehearsals on Friday ahead of week five on Saturday night.

The trio smiled as they finished off a final night of practice before they put on a show for the Strictly judges on a special week celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

The celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to BBC theme tunes, with Helen performing the Charleston to the Blue Peter song.

In the pictures obtained by DailyMail, Helen is seen wearing a plunging black crop top and high-waisted green trousers and looking absolutely stunning.

She grinned from ear to ear as she climbed out of her taxi at the same time as co-stars Molly and Fleur.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that the property firm Helen founded with her ex Richie Myler has been threatened with forced closure.

The presenter and her recently estranged husband, 32, are facing the forced closure of their business Myler Properties LLP after it failed to file legally required accounts.

The Countryfile presenter split from her husband Richie in April after eight years of marriage and just four months after she welcomed the couple's third child.



