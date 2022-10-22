 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton steps outside in style with Strictly stars Molly Rainford, Fleur East

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

Helen Skelton appeared in high spirits with Strictly stars Molly Rainford and Fleur East as they left rehearsals on Friday ahead of week five on Saturday night.

The trio smiled as they finished off a final night of practice before they put on a show for the Strictly judges on a special week celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

The celebrities and their pro partners will be dancing to BBC theme tunes, with Helen performing the Charleston to the Blue Peter song.

In the pictures obtained by DailyMail, Helen is seen wearing a plunging black crop top and high-waisted green trousers and looking absolutely stunning.

She grinned from ear to ear as she climbed out of her taxi at the same time as co-stars Molly and Fleur.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that the property firm Helen founded with her ex Richie Myler has been threatened with forced closure.

The presenter and her recently estranged husband, 32, are facing the forced closure of their business Myler Properties LLP after it failed to file legally required accounts.

The Countryfile presenter split from her husband Richie in April after eight years of marriage and just four months after she welcomed the couple's third child. 


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album

Taylor Swift fans think she’s hinted at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ 4th baby name in new album
Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up

Maya Jama shares how she got over her break up
Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Taylor Swift fans wonder if she took jibe at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce

Meghan Markle rings the alarm Netflix doc to be 'awful' for Royal Family

Meghan Markle rings the alarm Netflix doc to be 'awful' for Royal Family
Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip

Tom Cruise deepfake sings ‘Hold Me Closer’ for Paris Hilton in latest TikTok clip
Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split

Kim Kardashian sneaks out in disguise to 'secretly' meet Pete Davidson after split
'The Crown' offers glimpse of Prince William struggling amid parent's split

'The Crown' offers glimpse of Prince William struggling amid parent's split
Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments

Kanye West's new girlfriend cuts stylish figure amid rapper's 'divorce' comments
Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with Travis Barker: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian hasn't lost hope to welcome baby with Travis Barker: Insider

Brad Pitt appears charming as ever after Emily Ratajkowski turns down dating rumours

Brad Pitt appears charming as ever after Emily Ratajkowski turns down dating rumours
Stormzy says his split from ex- Maya Jama was biggest loss

Stormzy says his split from ex- Maya Jama was biggest loss
Who leaked 'House of the Dragon' finale episode? Find here

Who leaked 'House of the Dragon' finale episode? Find here