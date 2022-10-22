 
entertainment
Dwayne Johnson wants Brendan Fraser to win Oscar: 'I wanna see him on the stage'

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is recognizing his former The Mummy Returns co-star Brendan Fraser’s exceptional work in The Whale.

The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.

"I want him to go all the way, man," Johnson told MTV News. "I wanna see him on that Oscar stage, and hold that sucker up, and deliver, I'm sure, what will be an amazing speech."

Former wrestler Dwayne made his acting debut in 2001 The Mummy sequel as the Scorpion King, alongside lead actor Brendan who portrayed adventurer Rick O'Connell.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 9 and marks Brendan's first lead role in a movie since the thriller Breakout in 2013.

