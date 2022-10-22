 
Shweta Bachchan says it hurts when brother Abhishek Bachchan is trolled

Shweta Bachchan shared in the recent episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya that it bothers her more when her brother Abhishek Bachchan is trolled than when her father Amitabh Bachchan is trolled, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shweta Bachchan appeared alongside her mother Jaya Bachchan in the episode Limelight & Lemons of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. In the podcast, Shweta said that it doesn't hurt as much to see Amitabh getting trolled as much as it hurts to see people trolling Abhishek.

Shweta said, "I don't feel it for Nana (Amitabh Bachchan)…because Nana is…but I feel it for Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) because he is constantly compared to something which is incomparable. It is like you are comparing someone to something, that is larger than anything. how do you expect anyone to match up?"

Navya Naveli Nanda has started a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan named What The Hell Navya.

