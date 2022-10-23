 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Film critic slams The Crown as 'an insult to the Queen'

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

A royal commentator has branded The Crown as "an insult to the Queen" amid controversy around season five's storylines.

Richard Fitzwilliams, as per The Sun, urged the streaming giant to delay the new season of the series, writing: "Netflix could have postponed the series, which depicts events in the 1990s, a nightmarish time for the Royal Family, as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, but chose not to do so.

“There is also the vexed issue of Diana’s fateful interview on Panorama and the duplicitous way this was obtained."

The public relations consultant was reported to have said: "The Prince of Wales has spoken out against it ever being screened again. The trailer shows the dramatisation of this interview is a pivotal part of the next series. It could not, of course, could have portrayed events without depicting it in some form and how it has chosen to do so remains to be seen."

The writer also shared his opinion on the upcoming season of the royal drama, writing: "However, unless it changes its policy on this, all that apparently matters to Netflix are the viewing figures even though it has turned the corner after a difficult period, with more than 2million more subscribers. The dead cannot sue and the royal family obviously will not."

However, some still cling to the fact that it's a fiction not a documentary so they take the show as a drama not the reality and urge the others to watch it in the same way to get some entertainment.

