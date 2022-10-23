 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter talks juggling parenthood while touring

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter talks juggling parenthood while touring
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter talks juggling parenthood while touring

Nick Carter, who has been a Backstreet boy since the band’s origin in 1993, talked about being a father and his career in an interview with PEOPLE.

Carter is currently on the European leg of their DNA World Tour. They're also ringing in the holidays a little early with the release of their new album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.

The Grammy Award nominee, 42, shared that he missed his daughter’s third birthday before they left on tour which made him very sad. However, his fellow bandmates were there to help him through it.

“I totally missed my middle daughter's 3rd birthday,” he said. “Some of the other guys have actually gone through it, where they haven't been able to be home because the schedules just pretty much conflict. So I experienced that for the first time.”

“But again, FaceTime helps, talking to them all the time, touching base with them. And, for us, it's our life. It's what we've done our whole life in regards to traveling. So they're kind of adjusting to it,” he added.

Carter shares son Odin Reign, 6, Saoirse, 3, and 18-month-old daughter Pearl with wife Lauren Kitt, whom he married in 2014.

The singer previously shared that he was excited to for his daughter see him perform.

“I'm really excited to perform and have her be in the audience for the first time, because she really loves music. She loves to sing," Carter said on Parents magazine's We Are Family podcast in March. "Her and I actually, we do a back-and-forth thing sometimes. She actually can harmonise, which is pretty impressive."

More From Entertainment:

The Crown: Netflix always had wording of disclaimer

The Crown: Netflix always had wording of disclaimer

Prince Harry is following Meghan's way says expert

Prince Harry is following Meghan's way says expert

Kanye West says he 'cannot' be cancelled: 'Baby, we ain’t going nowhere'

Kanye West says he 'cannot' be cancelled: 'Baby, we ain’t going nowhere'
David Schwimmer wants Adidas to cut off 'ignorant' Kanye West: 'Now what'

David Schwimmer wants Adidas to cut off 'ignorant' Kanye West: 'Now what'
Matthew Perry says Julia Roberts had 'look of confusion' the day he dumped her

Matthew Perry says Julia Roberts had 'look of confusion' the day he dumped her
King Charles had an intimate dinner hours before Queen Elizabeth died

King Charles had an intimate dinner hours before Queen Elizabeth died

Piers Morgan reveals he and Cristiano Ronaldo 'text all the time'

Piers Morgan reveals he and Cristiano Ronaldo 'text all the time'
'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside, Torvi actors reunite

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside, Torvi actors reunite

Taylor Swift accused of taking a dig at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Midnights

Taylor Swift accused of taking a dig at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Midnights
Johnny Depp secretly using Instagram during unannounced break

Johnny Depp secretly using Instagram during unannounced break

Child star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

Child star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child
Meghan Markle is 'realigning her personal look'

Meghan Markle is 'realigning her personal look'