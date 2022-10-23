Olivia Wilde’s nanny accuses Harry Styles, Florence Pugh of having ‘brief affair’

Olivia Wilde’s former nanny has made a shocking claim regarding her boyfriend Harry Styles’ alleged romance with the Don’t Worry Darling lead star Florence Pugh.

Wilde’s nanny, Erika Genaro – identified by TMZ, has made the recent claims in her sensational interview with the Daily Mail this week.

She has told the outlet that Pugh, 26, and Styles, 28, actually had a brief affair before Wilde began dating the Watermelon Sugar crooner.

In a video posted online, Genaro claimed that Wilde’s ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis told her that “Flo was dating Harry and she had a boyfriend.”

Wilde and Styles officially announced their relationship in January 2021, two months after she ended her engagement with Sudeikis.

The couple went public about their relationship three months after she and the former One Direction singer began working together for Don't Worry Darling.

Meanwhile, Wilde and Sudeikis released a joint statement rejecting their former nanny’s claims.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — told Page Six.