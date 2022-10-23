Princess Beatrice ‘supports’ film about dyslexia but leaves without watching it

FileFootage

Princess Beatrice recently made headlines with her stylish appearance at the premiere of Confetti – a film about dyslexia, however, the royal reportedly left the event without watching the movie.



The princess turned heads when she arrived at the premiere in London last week and had her photographs taken with director Ann Hu.

Weighing in on the movie, Beatrice told Emily Prescott: “As dyslexics I think it’s important we all support the film.”

Emily in her piece for Daily Mail wrote that the royal left without watching the movie as she “had to get home for bedtime stories with her one-year-old daughter Sienna.”

The 34-year-old princess rocked a long grey coat and pair the outfit with stylish black boots.

The Burberry coat flaunted ruffle detail on the pockets which she carried over a black midi dress.

Adding a casual touch to her overall look, Beatrice left her hair loose, kept a natural make-up look, and avoided heavy jewellery.