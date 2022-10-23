 
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made a stunning entry at Doja Cat's star-studded masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood on Friday, Oct. 21.

The couple made first public appearance together since the STAY singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome months earlier.

The celebrity couple donned all black look for the party as they both wore black eye masks according to the theme.

The model opted for custom Victoria's Secret black lingerie. She paired the look with sheer tights and signature heels. Justin, on the other hand, sported an all-black, caped Zorro-like outfit.

The star-studded party was also attended by Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan and more.

Hailey and Justin’s latest appearance comes less than one week after the runway queen met with his ex Selena Gomez at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala and posed for their first photos together.

