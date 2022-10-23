 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Meghan Markle feels ‘comfortable’ without Prince Harry

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Royal experts have just noticed some shocking things about Meghan Markle’s body language and feel she’s more confident when standing ‘far away’ from Prince Harry.

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton issued these revelations about Meghan Markle’s body language and appearance.

According to a report by Express UK he claimed, “During the photoshoot segments, I noticed Meghan putting her hands on her hips. This is a classic power gesture that people in certain positions are taught, such as celebrities, politicians and CEOs.”

“The theory is the more space we occupy as a human, the more powerful we will be perceived. Celebrities often adopt this stance in attempts to show their power. Meghan also seemed extremely comfortable posing for photographs.”

While addressing Meghan Markle’s behavior, he explained, “I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media.”

"I’m not saying she doesn’t exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen.”

Before concluding he also added, “She also appeared quite giddy at times. Perhaps she’s just enjoying the opportunity to show herself as an independent woman, as well as being part of a Hollywood power couple.”

