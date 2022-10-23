 
Sunday Oct 23 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Meghan Markle is warned against passing patronising comments in name of feminism.

Royal columnist Saira Khan says the Duchess of Sussex has passed confusing statements on her 'Deal or No Deal' job, where she alleged she was reduced to a 'bimbo' holding a briefcase.

Ms Khan began: "As a fellow feminist, I’m really not sure what she was trying to say. Having married a multimillionaire prince, with all the trappings that brings, her message comes across as quite patronising.

She added: "Now she has reached a very privileged position, it’s not at all helpful for the duchess to look back on her life and say she was hard done by. Sometimes you have to take a job to get to the next level.

Ms Khan continued: "My attitude to work has always been that it’s an opportunity to be spotted to get to the place I ultimately want to be. If that ever meant I had to spend more time on my personal appearance, then I have done just that.

"I have used clothes, hair and make-up on top of my skills, talent and education to offer the complete package. I never felt like a bimbo because I was always in control of my decisions and choices. No one can make you feel anything you don’t want to feel," Ms Khan noted.

