 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video
Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Skylar Grey dropped the music video for her single that came out back in November 18, 2021.

And her biggest supporter was her long-time collaborator and friend, Eminem. He and the official Shady Records gave a shoutout to the song on their Instagram stories.

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Skylar Grey garnered attention for her eerie and distinctive vocals on Dr. Dre’s I Need A Doctor which featured Grey and Slim Shady which was released back in 2010. Since then, Grey has been a part of many hits released by the rapper, 50.

In response to Em’s story, Grey reshared the post and wrote, “Thank u @eminem love you bro” (sic)

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

In the past, Skylar has credited Em for her back during a dark period in her life. She also attributed her musical success to the rapper’s support.

“Because of Black Magic, my Spotify surpassed 4 million monthly listeners today… which is double what it was just a couple weeks ago. I want to take this moment to publicly express my gratitude for Marshall and everything he has done for me in the past 10 years. When he cut “Love The Way You Lie,” my career was suddenly on fire. And he could have stopped there… but he didn’t. Black Magic is the 14th song we’ve worked on together… over the years he’s continued to include me in projects, bring me on tour, and show me tons of support. Even when other people gave up on me, he never did. Even after I parted ways with Interscope Records, he still believed in me. So to me, he’s beyond a collaborator, a mentor, or a friend… he’s family. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU Marshall… for all of the incredible opportunities, and for always having my back… I am forever indebted to you. Love you so much homie.” wrote Skylar Grey on her social media accounts.

Speaking of the track and its newly released visual element in a press release, Grey said, "This video is the first look at the new me. A reinvention. My album was very sad, which reflected my life at the time I made it. But I am no longer sad. Having made it through the darkness I feel more powerful than ever. Maybe even a tinge vengeful. Anti-hero-esque. Power is born from pain."

The 36-year-old musician recently revealed that she had to sell her music catalogue, which included award-winning songs like Eminem's Love The Way You Lie and Diddy's Coming Home, and Glorious by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, to fund her divorce from her ex-husband Todd Mandel.

But now that her divorce is settled and she has complete control over her musical future and sound, the sky's the limit for Skylar Grey.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’

King Charles received ‘harsh criticism’ while other royals had ‘attention’
King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage

King Charles was ‘distant’ from Diana even in start of their marriage
7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives

7 best series to watch on Netflix before a new season arrives
King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation

King Charles to use Buckingham Palace as office during £369m renovation
Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig

Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig
Michelle Obama says ‘Descendant is a story that demands to be told’

Michelle Obama says ‘Descendant is a story that demands to be told’
Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'

Meghan Markle 'fellow feminist' says 'bimbo' job diss is 'not at all helpful'
Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family

Meghan Markle branded a ‘minefield’ for the Royal Family
Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?

Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?
Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher

Ryan Murphy takes pride in casting women over 40 in Netflix’s The Watcher
King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation

King Charles ‘wants’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at upcoming coronation
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber set couple goals at Doja Cat's masquerade-theme birthday party