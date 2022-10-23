Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Skylar Grey dropped the music video for her single that came out back in November 18, 2021.

And her biggest supporter was her long-time collaborator and friend, Eminem. He and the official Shady Records gave a shoutout to the song on their Instagram stories.



Skylar Grey garnered attention for her eerie and distinctive vocals on Dr. Dre’s I Need A Doctor which featured Grey and Slim Shady which was released back in 2010. Since then, Grey has been a part of many hits released by the rapper, 50.

In response to Em’s story, Grey reshared the post and wrote, “Thank u @eminem love you bro” (sic)

In the past, Skylar has credited Em for her back during a dark period in her life. She also attributed her musical success to the rapper’s support.

“Because of Black Magic, my Spotify surpassed 4 million monthly listeners today… which is double what it was just a couple weeks ago. I want to take this moment to publicly express my gratitude for Marshall and everything he has done for me in the past 10 years. When he cut “Love The Way You Lie,” my career was suddenly on fire. And he could have stopped there… but he didn’t. Black Magic is the 14th song we’ve worked on together… over the years he’s continued to include me in projects, bring me on tour, and show me tons of support. Even when other people gave up on me, he never did. Even after I parted ways with Interscope Records, he still believed in me. So to me, he’s beyond a collaborator, a mentor, or a friend… he’s family. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU Marshall… for all of the incredible opportunities, and for always having my back… I am forever indebted to you. Love you so much homie.” wrote Skylar Grey on her social media accounts.

Speaking of the track and its newly released visual element in a press release, Grey said, "This video is the first look at the new me. A reinvention. My album was very sad, which reflected my life at the time I made it. But I am no longer sad. Having made it through the darkness I feel more powerful than ever. Maybe even a tinge vengeful. Anti-hero-esque. Power is born from pain."

The 36-year-old musician recently revealed that she had to sell her music catalogue, which included award-winning songs like Eminem's Love The Way You Lie and Diddy's Coming Home, and Glorious by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, to fund her divorce from her ex-husband Todd Mandel.

But now that her divorce is settled and she has complete control over her musical future and sound, the sky's the limit for Skylar Grey.