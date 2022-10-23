 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned they will one day ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix.

Royal commentator and journalist issued these claims while speaking to Express UK.

He began by pointing out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s prior claims about not having ‘power’ within the Royal Family and pointed out how, before, “they didn't have full control over how the press would write about them.”

But now “perhaps they’ve found now that stepping out that quite carefully curated royal coverage into the world of celebrity means that they have even less control.”

“If Netflix are going to release a programme the couple themselves have given content for but now regret having contributed to, they may get to the point where they look back to their time as royals and think they had a bit more control then than they realised.”

