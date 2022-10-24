Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Meghan Markle was accused of copying Princess Diana after she wore a necklace for her photoshoot for Variety.

Royal fans are criticizing the Duchess of Sussex after her interview with the publication for one reason or another.

Her necklace sparked a debate, with some asking whether the piece belonged to Harry's late mother. Others thought she wore a replica.

"Prince Harry married his mum's stalker," one user said.

YouTuber and royal commentator know as According2Taiz asked Prince Harry to "wake up" while sharing the same picture.

A user said, "Surprised she has not adopted Diana's iconic haircut yet."



