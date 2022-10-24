 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queens death
King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death

King Charles III didn’t mind the torrential rain while visiting a church in Norfolk estate for Sunday service on October 23.

The 73-year-old monarch was seen holding his umbrella up as he walked through the royal residence with a woman who appeared to be the Queen Consort Camilla.

The duo was also accompanied by another guest as the King also made his first appearance at Sandringham House for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died.

The new monarch was dressed up in a grey suit which he paired with brown suede brogue-style shoes.

King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queens death

On the other hand, Camilla was spotted wearing a tartan skirt with a dark jacket and she accessorised her outfit with a black hat plus a crossbody bag.

It is the royal family’s tradition to spend Christmas holidays at Sandringham House as Queen’s chef Darren McGrady wrote for Mail: “Right from my first Christmas, I was in love with and enchanted by Sandringham”.

He shared that the royals would meet for afternoon tea and mark the German tradition of Heiligabend Bescherung, which translates to “Christmas Eve time for exchanging gifts” to kick off the Christmas celebration.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ Amber Heard in marriage, says nurse

Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ Amber Heard in marriage, says nurse
Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss

Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss
Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury

Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury
Travis Scott responds to cheating rumours with his ex

Travis Scott responds to cheating rumours with his ex
ElGrande Toto apologises for cannabis comments

ElGrande Toto apologises for cannabis comments
King Charles faces new challenge as monarch

King Charles faces new challenge as monarch

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Meghan Markle accused of copying Princess Diana in Variety interview

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year

Project funded by Meghan Markle and Sadiq Khan for refugees completes one year

Brad Pitt sparks outrage after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle

Brad Pitt sparks outrage after he refuses to recognize Martin Brundle