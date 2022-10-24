King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death

King Charles III didn’t mind the torrential rain while visiting a church in Norfolk estate for Sunday service on October 23.

The 73-year-old monarch was seen holding his umbrella up as he walked through the royal residence with a woman who appeared to be the Queen Consort Camilla.

The duo was also accompanied by another guest as the King also made his first appearance at Sandringham House for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died.

The new monarch was dressed up in a grey suit which he paired with brown suede brogue-style shoes.

On the other hand, Camilla was spotted wearing a tartan skirt with a dark jacket and she accessorised her outfit with a black hat plus a crossbody bag.

It is the royal family’s tradition to spend Christmas holidays at Sandringham House as Queen’s chef Darren McGrady wrote for Mail: “Right from my first Christmas, I was in love with and enchanted by Sandringham”.

He shared that the royals would meet for afternoon tea and mark the German tradition of Heiligabend Bescherung, which translates to “Christmas Eve time for exchanging gifts” to kick off the Christmas celebration.