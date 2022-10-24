Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to hold consultations on strengthening economic cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarding a Pakistan Air Force plane for an official trip. — Twitter/File

PM Shehbaz travelling to S Arabia at crown prince's invitation.

Premier to hold consultations with crown prince.

To also attend Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 24 (today), a statement issued by the Foreign Office said on Monday.

The statement said that Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman invited PM Shehbaz to visit the kingdom.

During his stay in Riyadh, the premier will hold consultations with the Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

"The prime minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit," read the statement.

Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan in November

The visit comes after it was reported that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman will undertake a trip to Pakistan this November.

The prince was invited by PM Shehbaz in a recent telephonic conversation between the two. The leaders discussed important subjects of mutual interest and the flood situation in Pakistan.

It would be the first visit by the crown prince after the change of government in Pakistan in April this year. The crown prince will have discussions on bilateral, regional and international subjects of mutual interest with the host leadership.