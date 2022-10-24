 
pakistan
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to hold consultations on strengthening economic cooperation

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarding a Pakistan Air Force plane for an official trip. — Twitter/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarding a Pakistan Air Force plane for an official trip. — Twitter/File
  • PM Shehbaz travelling to S Arabia at crown prince's invitation.
  • Premier to hold consultations with crown prince. 
  • To also attend Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 24 (today), a statement issued by the Foreign Office said on Monday. 

The statement said that Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman invited PM Shehbaz to visit the kingdom.

During his stay in Riyadh, the premier will hold consultations with the Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

"The prime minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit," read the statement. 

Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan in November

The visit comes after it was reported that Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman will undertake a trip to Pakistan this November.

The prince was invited by PM Shehbaz in a recent telephonic conversation between the two. The leaders discussed important subjects of mutual interest and the flood situation in Pakistan. 

It would be the first visit by the crown prince after the change of government in Pakistan in April this year. The crown prince will have discussions on bilateral, regional and international subjects of mutual interest with the host leadership.

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court returns Imran Khan's plea to probe audio leaks with objections

Supreme Court returns Imran Khan's plea to probe audio leaks with objections
IHC orders govt to establish human rights courts this week

IHC orders govt to establish human rights courts this week
Toshakhana reference: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend ECP order instantly

Toshakhana reference: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend ECP order instantly
Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity' case: Kenyan media

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity' case: Kenyan media
Detailed verdict of Toshakhana reference likely to be issued by ECP tomorrow

Detailed verdict of Toshakhana reference likely to be issued by ECP tomorrow
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in Afghanistan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in Afghanistan
Flood-hit Hindu families in Sukkur receive Diwali gifts amid festivities

Flood-hit Hindu families in Sukkur receive Diwali gifts amid festivities
Islam rejects sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism in all forms: Ashrafi

Islam rejects sectarianism, extremism, and terrorism in all forms: Ashrafi
Pakistan Railways planning to upgrade five major stations

Pakistan Railways planning to upgrade five major stations
Flood-hit areas of Sindh under termite attack, suffering of affectees intensified

Flood-hit areas of Sindh under termite attack, suffering of affectees intensified
Qaiser urges NA speaker to take notice of PTI MNA's mistreatment by Islamabad Police

Qaiser urges NA speaker to take notice of PTI MNA's mistreatment by Islamabad Police
'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term

'Sagacious leadership': PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal felicitate Xi on securing third leadership term