Kate Middleton continues to fulfil her royal responsibilities

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to fulfil the wishes of her mother-in-law Princess Diana and late Queen Elizabeth for two brothers Prince William and Harry.



The Us Weekly, citing a source, reported Kate Middleton wants to heal rift between Prince William and Harry and bring two brothers back together.

She believes it’s what late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana ‘would’ve wanted.’

The report further claims, Kate would make an effort to fulfil the wishes of the Queen and Diana during her US trip.

She hopes to meet Meghan Markle and mend their strained relationship by sorting things with her.

The Us magazine reported, “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to visit US in December.