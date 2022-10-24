 
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set ‘happy family’ goals as they begun Halloween shopping with son Emme in Los Angeles.

The couple, who have now been married for around three months, took a trip to Sunset Strip in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The trio was spotted shopping western-themed items, specifically cowboy hats at Boot Star for their child Emme, 14.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween

The Marry Me actress was even clicked helping Emme pick out a red western-style shirt that matched a pair of red cowboy boots.

For the shopping trip, J.Lo looked stylish in a white long-sleeved top with matching pants and had her long hair tied back into a low ponytail.

The Batman actor, on the other hand, rocked a gray sweater over a white top and black pants. Emme was clad in a black sweatshirt with jeans.

The costume shopping comes just before J.Lo and Affleck’s first Halloween together as a happily married couple.

