Meghan Markle ‘always willing to forgo’ every principle for fame

Experts point out Meghan Markle’s attempts to break into Hollywood in her Deal Or No Deal days.

Royal commentator and author Ulrika Jonsson issued these accusations against the royal, in The Mirror.

She started by saying, “She was quite willing to forgo any of the strongly held fundamentals she had at the time for the sake of furthering her career. That’s fair enough. Is that not what we do?”

“We work in the fickle industry of showbiz, which is full of excitement and possibility, and we all grab whatever chance we can in the hope — sometimes vain — of it leading to the next big thing.”

“Plenty of successful women started either as an unrecognised grafter or as a bit of decoration to the side of the screen,” she added before concluding.