Meghan Markle blasts women following her the 'principles she set’

Meghan Markle is being branded a ‘hypocrite’ for the comments she’s made about women who are doing ‘just as she’s done’ with their principles.

Royal commentator and author Ulrika Jonsson issued these accusations against the royal.

She started by telling The Sun, “She claims the girls on the show were chosen for their outgoing personalities. And we know Meghan has plenty of that — the girl doesn’t stop talking, even if people aren’t interested.”

She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances.”

“If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?”

“She didn’t because she had ambition burning a hole in her principles and she was quite willing to use that role as a steppingstone to bigger and better things.”