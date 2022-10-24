 
'Failed actress Meghan wants to destroy things she didn’t build'

US TV presenter Tucker Carlson blasted Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle for 'acting out of bad intent'.

The commentator, During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, went on saying "The Duchess of Sussex is acting out of "bad intent".

The media personality gave his American view on the Duchess of Sussex's latest statements, saying: "I always thought she was ridiculous and I felt sorry for the Brits."

"From my perspective as an American, I look at Meghan Markle and I’m like this is a bad idea. Why? How did you fall for that?"

He went on saying: "This chick is from LA, she’s a failed actress, she’s clearly acting out of bad intent, she wants to destroy things she didn’t build. I thought she was a ridiculous narcissist. The first words I heard emerged from her mouth, it never occurred to me to take her seriously.

