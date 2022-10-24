 
Monday Oct 24 2022
Bindi Irwin’s fans look UNIMPRESSED over her ‘useless’ response to farm owner's plea

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Fans of Bindi Irwin have expressed their disappointment over her response to an American farm owner's plea for help after fears her Emu had bird flu.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin was approached by Florida farm's Eco Sister, Taylor Blake, for help but despite her generous response it failed to hit the mark as fans branded her 'pathetic' and 'useless' on social media.

Approaching the Animal Hospital owner on Twitter, Taylor penned: "I have been a fan of your family for as long as I can remember, I am reaching out to you in total desperation right now.

''I need help saving my emu, Emmanuel. I will pay to fly anyone to us, if they can help, no questions asked.''

Bindi responded by saying she wasn't able to provide too much support because the team at her hospital had never treated birds with avian flu, but did send her 'love and prayers to the farm.

But social media followers were less than impressed by her reply with a stinging response.

One posted: "What a pathetic, useless reply. Zero effort to help when you're in a supposedly unique position to use your influence and contacts to actually help her. Thoughts and prayers are cheap. You are unimpressive and that's being polite."

Another added: ''Thoughts and prayers are nice, but is there not someone you could recommend, given your family has been in this field for years?''

