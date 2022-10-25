 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry reveals he was denied medical help when his colon exploded

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Matthew Perry reveals he was denied medical help when his colon exploded

Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed that a rehab clinic tried to stop him seeking medical help when his colon exploded because they thought he was trying to get drugs.

The 53-year-old actor said hospital refused to treat him while he was in agonising pain because he's famous. The star was given just a two per cent chance of survival when an opioid addiction caused his colon to burst and left him in a coma for two weeks.

The actor was then admitted to hospital where he lapsed into a coma, contracted pneumonia and his colon exploded. After surviving the night against all odds, Matthew's loved ones were told he needed to be transferred somewhere which has specialist equipment to keep him alive.

Matthew penned in his new book he spent around $9million trying to get sober and recently celebrated 18 months of sobriety. He added Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking and was a constant source of support.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry ‘driven back’ to rehab after filming iconic Friends’ scene: Here’s why

Matthew Perry ‘driven back’ to rehab after filming iconic Friends’ scene: Here’s why
Maisie Williams’s honest confession regarding finale episodes of Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams’s honest confession regarding finale episodes of Game of Thrones
Nick Jonas steps outside in style with mother-in-law, wife Priyanka Chopra for family dinner

Nick Jonas steps outside in style with mother-in-law, wife Priyanka Chopra for family dinner
Netflix 'Virgin River' season 5: major casting news

Netflix 'Virgin River' season 5: major casting news
Johnny Depp SURPRISES fan as he channels Captain Jack Sparrow to perfection

Johnny Depp SURPRISES fan as he channels Captain Jack Sparrow to perfection
Netflix upcoming action-thriller movie 'Carry-On': Find out the details

Netflix upcoming action-thriller movie 'Carry-On': Find out the details
Richard Gere to play the role of a bachelor in Israeli remake movie Longing in Hamilton: Photos

Richard Gere to play the role of a bachelor in Israeli remake movie Longing in Hamilton: Photos
Bindi Irwin’s fans look UNIMPRESSED over her ‘useless’ response to farm owner's plea

Bindi Irwin’s fans look UNIMPRESSED over her ‘useless’ response to farm owner's plea
Reese Witherspoon sends out sweet birthday message as son Deacon turns 19

Reese Witherspoon sends out sweet birthday message as son Deacon turns 19
Protestors smash cake in King Charles III's face in latest stunt

Protestors smash cake in King Charles III's face in latest stunt
Prince Harry plotting against King Charles III?

Prince Harry plotting against King Charles III?
Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on his journey to fame and success: ‘God-syndrome’

Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on his journey to fame and success: ‘God-syndrome’