Meghan Markle will 'ghost' anyone who 'gets in her way': 'She wants money'

Meghan Markle was never interested in staying with the royal family, claims an author.

Writer Tom Bower says the Duchess of Sussex used her husband's family to establish herself in America.

Speaking to GB News over the weekend, he began: "That’s exactly why she left, because she never wanted to really stay.



"She wanted the label, she wanted the title, she wanted the money – she didn’t get so much money – but she did get the status. And now she’s set on building herself up in America."



Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show earlier, Bower claimed Meghan "always wanted celebrity but wants to control the narrative".

He said: "Anyone who gets in the way with her is ghosted and attacked, and Harry has become hypersensitive and hates the media and yet seeks approval from the media by going on Netflix or Spotify or Apple TV.

"The contradictions and hypocrisy are enormous," he noted.

