Meghan Markle to attend mega event ‘closed to the media’

Meghan Markle will soon be heading to Indianapolis to attend a mega event which is “closed to the media”, according to reports.



The mum-of-two will be making an appearance at a charity event billed as “The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

The event aims to raise money to invest in the lives of women and girls in central Indiana.

Weighing in on the event, advisory board chair Tavonna Harris Askew said: “Women’s Fund of Central Indiana believes in the force of women’s voices, women’s experiences and women’s work. We know that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex does, too.

"We are honoured that she will join us on this special evening to celebrate our common cause—the power of women."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently garnered praise for their active role in spreading awareness about mental health, racial justice and other causes to make a positive social impact.

The couple has also been named Ripple Of Hope Award laureates by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation.

Robert praised the Sussexes: “The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world.

"They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change'."