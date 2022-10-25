Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Queen Consort Camilla has reportedly kicked off her luxury holiday in India where she’ll be spending 10 days while her husband King Charles III is all geared up to meet the new Prime Minister of Britain.

According to the details, the Queen Consort flew on a British Airways flight to India and arrived at the Soukya Holistic Health Centre near Bangalore on Friday

The Times of India reported that Camilla will be “undergoing rejuvenation therapies" on a "private" visit as she has no official meetings planned.

The centre is described as a "holistic health destination to restore your body's natural balance of mind, body and spirit".

The new monarch stayed behind in the UK as he will appoint Rishi Sunak following Liz Truss's resignation.

Truss left her office just after 45 days into her new role as her economic strategy faced criticism when the pound plummeted against the dollar.