Mark Ruffalo, Ethan Hawke headline one-night 'All the President’s Men' event

Mark Ruffalo and Ethan Hawke will headline a special one-night-only live reading of All the President’s Men in Los Angeles.

The event will take place on January 9 at the Harmony Gold Theatre and will benefit the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre. The evening will also pay tribute to Robert Redford, whose performance in the original film helped make it a classic.

Joining Ruffalo and Hawke onstage are Michael John Benzaia, Don Cheadle, Spencer Garrett, Charlotte Larsen, Tim McNeil, Rob Morrow, John Jack Rodgers, Christopher Thornton, Missy Yager and Parker Posey.

The 1976 film All the President’s Men was based on the book by journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein and featured an Oscar-winning screenplay by William Goldman.

Set during the Nixon presidency, the story follows Woodward and Bernstein as they investigate the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to the president’s resignation.

Redford starred as Woodward alongside Dustin Hoffman as Bernstein. Redford passed away in September.

The importance of the story still resonates today. “Decades later, the work remains urgently relevant, underscoring the essential role of a free press in a healthy democracy,” event organisers noted.

Beyond its legacy as a renowned acting school, the Stella Adler Academy also runs an ACTion/Outreach Program.

The initiative brings arts education to underserved communities, offers free public performances and provides scholarships to students, with nearly half of the academy’s students receiving some form of financial aid.