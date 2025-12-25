'The Grinch' star almost suffered 'injury' while filming with Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey's The Grinch is an adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book of same name

Jim Carrey’s popular Christmas movie The Grinch has a surprising behind-the-scenes story, which has been disclosed by Taylor Momsen.

Taylor played Cindy Lou in the iconic 2000’s family comedy that also featured Molly Shannon, Bill Irwin, Clint Howard, Christine Baranski and Jeffery Tambor.

The 32-year-old actress and model made her acting debut with The Grinch alongside Carrey.

In an interview, Momsen revealed that there was a scene where she was coming down the mountain on a real sled. The Mask actor, while giving the shot, was so aggressive that she almost fell down from the sled.

The Gossip Girl actress explained, "I remember when we were shooting the scene coming down the mountain on the sled.”

She continued, "It was this real sled that was up on a giant spring that was being controlled and moving from side to side, very aggressively. Jim is leaning over and being extravagant Jim.”

“There was a moment where I almost fell out of the sled, and he freaked out. He called cut and started checking in on me”, reported Variety.

Despite almost experiencing a mishap, Taylor admitted that she had a fun time shooting the film with the legendary actor.

She added, "I was having a great time. I was laughing; I wasn’t thinking about the fact that I just almost fell very high off the ground."

"I don’t have any bad memories with Grinch. Everything about it was awesome, it was super fun."

Directed by Ron Howard, the family comedy is an adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book of the same name.