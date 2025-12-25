 
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp gives important advice to child stars

Geo News Digital Desk
December 25, 2025

Stranger Things famed Noah Schnapp has emphasized on the difficulty of experiencing fame at an early age.

The 21-year-old actor revealed that when he first got the offer to do the role he was very young. When the first season of the show debuted, he was at summer camp at that time and completely disconnected from the world.

One day his mom sent him an email informing him that there has been a fanpage created on his name. Noah’s mother told him that he has become an overnight sensation.

Even though, the Bridge of Spies actor was excited to know about how famous he has become, but at the same time it was also intimidating and stressful.

He opened that sometimes the adult journalists used to ask him such invasive questions at the age of 12 that it took a toll on his health. 

Schnapp confessed that all the publicity and fame did not allow him to just be a kid at that very young age.

He said, “It’s hard to grow up in the public eye. You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers.”

“I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy.”

He told in an interview with USA Today that he learnt with his own experience that child stars need therapy and encouraged other actors to get help at an early age so that your mental health remains stable.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 is set to release on Netflix on December 25.

