Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit continues to bring in millions decades later

Since the release of All I Want For Christmas Is You in 1994, Mariah Carey has become one of the most recognisable faces of the holiday season.

Every December, the iconic song returns to the top of global music charts, reinforcing Carey’s title as the unofficial “Queen of Christmas.”

Along with its popularity, the song continues to generate massive income year after year.

According to The Economist, Carey earns about $2.5 million annually in royalties from All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Since its debut, the holiday classic has reportedly earned her more than $60 million. The financial boost doesn’t stop with streaming and radio plays — the Christmas season also brings a packed schedule of concerts, TV appearances and holiday-themed performances.

Carey’s success goes far beyond music. Over the years, she has expanded her career into television, branding deals and real estate, building a powerful business empire. Her ability to turn her image and talent into long-term income has made her one of the most successful entertainers in the industry.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Mariah Carey’s total net worth at $300 million, a figure that reflects decades of chart-topping music, smart investments and a holiday hit that refuses to fade.

More than 30 years after its release, All I Want For Christmas Is You remains a cultural staple. Check the lyrics below:

