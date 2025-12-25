Arnold Schwarzenegger, ex wife Maria Shriver celebrate Christmas together with family

The former couple parted ways in 2011 and finalized divorce in 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger stunned onlookers as he reunited with his ex wife Maria Shriver for the holidays-14 years after his brutal cheating scandal.

Now the 78-year-old The Terminator actor could be seen posing happily with Shriver as they joined their children during the festive season.

For unversed, the former couple's reunion over the holidays holds particular importance.

Their split followed the revelation Schwarzenegger's affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena-and that he had fathered a child Joseph Baena, now 28.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver's daughter Katherine shared the striking family moments on Instagram in December.

In one special image, she wrapped her arms around her mom and and dad as they smiled warmly at the camera.

The pair also appeared in other photos within the Instagram carousel, with Shriver seen guiding her grandchildren while attending a Christmas performance.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver first crossed paths in 1977 at the Robert F. Kennedy Tennis Tournament - and said 'I do' in 1986.

During the course of their marriage, the pair welcomed four children: Katherine, Christina, 34, Patrick, 32, and Christopher 28.