Kate Winslet shares background to her directional debut 'Goodbye June'

'Goodbye June' released in UK and US on December 12

Kate Winslet's first time in the director's chair began as a simple writing assignment by her son Joe Anders.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed that her Anders handed her Goodbye Junes' script modestly which he had written during a six-month screenwriting course at the National Film and Television School.

Winselt recalled during her candid chat with Entertainment Weekly, Anders said that it was 'probably not very good'.

"I have written this thing, it's probably not very good, but will you read it? Could you, would you just read it? Just don't be too mean about it because..." Winslet narrated what her son told her at the time.

She responded immediately, "Well, you've written a screenplay, and we are gonna make this into a film."

At first, Winslet planned only to act and produce, but as the script evolved through revisions, she realized she couldn’t let it go.

Leonardo Dicaprio's former costar confided in Andrea Riseborough, already cast as Molly, that she wanted to direct, and received instant encouragement.

"I was having a conversation with her, she was already gonna be playing Molly, and I called her and said, 'I think I wanna direct.' And she was like, 'Of course you should!' That was like, 'Oh, yeah, of course you should,' straight away, supportive, positive…" she recalled.

With decades of experience and industry connections, Winslet felt confident she could assemble the right crew and move quickly,

The Titanic star told her son she knew exactly which cinematographer and line producer to call.

For the unversed, the film was released December 12 in US and UK, while it's OTT release was December 24.