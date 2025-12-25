Kate Hudson reveals one rule that protects her work-life balance

Kate Hudson has an eventful year that left her juggling with a packed schedule and keeping up a good work-life balance.

The actress/singer, had a year of back-to-back commitments with two of her highly anticipated projects, Netflix comedy series Running Point premiered in February and her musical biopic Song Sung Blue slated for release on Christmas Day.

In a conversation with the People magazine, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star admitted, “I have to say for myself, personally, I think this is the busiest I’ve been since my twenties. It’s been a really interesting time.”

Explaining how she manages to draw the line and preserve her peace, Hudson said that there is one rule she’s not letting up on: answering emails.

“My new thing is, I tell people, really honestly, that I hate email,” she said. “I don’t like it, I don’t want to look at a thousand emails a day. It ruins my day.”

She added, “So, if you’re going to send me an email and think that I’m going to get it or read it, good luck! I’d rather get on the phone with someone.”

Hudson noted that while managing multiple business and raising three children, it has made her selective about communication, describing emails as exhausting and demanding.

“We all need reminders or make sure that we have confirmations and things like that, but I don’t like the fact that because you have email, that means that on the weekend you’re supposed to answer them,” she explained.

“Then you go and you’re like, ‘Wait, I have 500 emails and it would take me two days to actually respond to all of these,’” Hudson continued. “So, email’s out for me.”

She added, “I can’t and my creative brain won’t.”

As of now, Hudson is gearing up for the release of Song Sung Blue starring alongside Hugh Jackman. Hudson is portraying Claire Sardina in the upcoming film based on the true story of the Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder.

Song Sung Blue is slated for release on Christmas Day.