Junior Andre reveals how he manages Christmas amid parents' feud

Junior Andre has shared how he divides time at Christmas between his dad, Peter Andre, and his mother, Katie Price.

The former couple split in 2009, after four years of marriage and share two children, Junior and Princess.

Despite the strained relationship between his parents, Junior makes sure equal time with both over the festive period.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: 'So, how I do it every year is split between my parents and this year, I will be spending Christmas Eve and Christmas morning at my dad's with my brothers and sisters there.

'And then I'll be going to my mum's for the afternoon.'

He continued: 'And then, yeah, probably just, yeah, spend the rest of the time there. Might stay there, might come back to mine, just depends.'

Earlier this year, Junior moved into his own flat with his girlfriend Jasmine Orr after previously living at his dad's Surrey home.

He continues to share a close relationship with both parents, despite their very public fallout over the years.

It also comes after Princess Andre confessed that neither of her parents have watched her ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries following a bitter fallout between the pair.