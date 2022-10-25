Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift landed in hot waters over her hotly released track Anti-Hero from her latest album Midnights as she has been accused of fatphobia.

The Bejeweled hit-maker sparked backlash after a scene in her track showed the singer standing on a scale as the word “fat” appears on it.

A day before the video of the now-hit track dropped, Swift took to Twitter to share with her fans that the music video represents her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts."

However, Swift was called out right after the video was released by several of her followers and health professionals, saying that the scene in question is “incredibly damaging” to “actual fat people.”

"Taylor Swift's music video, where she looks down at the scale where it says 'fat,' is a (expletive) way to describe her body image struggles," a social worker specializing in the treatment of disordered eating, Shira Rosenbluth, tweeted.

“Fat people don't need to have it reiterated yet again that it's everyone's worst nightmare to look like us," she added. "Having an eating disorder doesn't excuse fatphobia. It's not hard to say, 'I'm struggling with my body image today' instead of I'm a fat, disgusting pig."

Dr. Charlotte Ord, a psychologist by profession, also weighed in, "Shocking that no one involved in the making of Taylor Swift's music video realised how harmful it is to use the word 'FAT' on a weighing scale to illustrate her battle with an ED. Just thinking about the impact on her young fans of all body sizes #fatphobia."

In an interview with Insider, a registered dietitian licensed, Erin Phillips, said, "Taylor saying that her worst nightmares or intrusive thoughts is the scale saying she is fat is incredibly damaging to actual fat people.”

“She's saying, 'I feel terrible when my body feels the way your body is.' The message she is sending, especially to her young fans in larger bodies, is so so hurtful," Phillips added.