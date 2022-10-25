James Corden accepts mistake, offers apology for 'rude comments'

James Corden finally apologizes to the staff of Balthazar restaurant for his "rude comments" in his The Late Late Show, as per Variety.

The British host said that he made the comments “in the heat of the moment” after the staff, by mistake, served a dish to his wife, who had an allergy to it.

“I didn’t shout or scream. I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong,” adding, “It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server.”

Keith McNally, the owner of Balthazar, initially banned the Cats actor from his restaurant last week after calling out the 44-year-old on Instagram for rude behaviour on allegedly two separate occasions.

But McNally undid his ban after chatting with Corden on call in which the comedian “apologized profusely.”

“I called him straight away and I told him how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had said. We had a good talk. He appreciated the call,” Corden added.

“I was happy that we got to clear the air and I felt like we dealt with it privately. But by this point, the story was out there. People were upset.”

Corden also praised Balthazar, “I love it there, the food, the vibe, the service.”