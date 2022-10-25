Pakistani celebrities root for Syeda Aliza Sultan after abuse evidence emerge against Feroze Khan

Pakistani celebrities like Maryam Nafees Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Junaid Khan, Anoushey Ashraf, Sarwat Gillani and Aiman Khan have recently extended their support to Khaani star Feroze Khan’s ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan who was allegedly subjected to domestic abuse during four years of marriage.



According to Geo News, Aliza submitted her medico-legal reports and images before the court during domestic legal proceedings on Monday.

In the report, she claimed that she was “physically assaulted” by her former husband Feroze.

The images of blunt bruise marks on both Aliza’s arms and one side of her face went viral on social media following which several actors and actresses called out Feroze for his “brutal” actions on their Instagram handle.

Mariyam Nafees was among the first one who reacted to this report as she wrote, “I’m sorry people attacked you when you spoke your truth. I’m sorry people knowingly stayed quiet. I’m sorry you had to go through this. Stay strong. We’re with you. Allah is with you.”

“The MLO report Aliza presented as evidence states: 'Blunt injuries on both arms, back, chest and face.' I know we're an incredibly desensitised society but read that again. Let it sink in,” commented Osman.

Mansha wants everyone to speak in favour of justice as she argued, “There's no excuse, no fandom, no friendship and no idolisation so important that allows us to ignore violence and make excuses. It's time to put a stop to this!”

Aiman shared her views about domestic violence, saying “it’s not okay” and one needs to “speak up”.

The host and social activist Anoushey voiced her opinion and apologised to Aliza, stating, “There is no room for violence in my world and I'd be sorry to turn a blind eye to this one."

“Ban wife beaters and cheaters from representing our industry,” retorted Sarwat.

Junaid, on the other hand, commended all those women who “speak up against domestic abuse”. While he also mentioned that to eradicate misogynistic cultures, “we need to become voice of those women who cannot speak up”.

Singer Asim Azhar also spoke out that there's "no other side of the story".

Alif actress Kubra Khan also felt "hurtful" over this issue.

Meanwhile, Aliza revealed on her social media last month that “during marriage of four years” she had to “endure infidelity, blackmailing and degradation” in addition to constant physical and psychological violence “at her “husband’s hands”.