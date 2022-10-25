 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Angelina Jolie surprises crowds at Spelman College as she visits daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie spent quality time with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as she attended homecoming weekend at Spelman College.

The proud mum made a low-key appearance at the celebrations. Jolie also took pictures with her daughter's friends and other fans among the crowd.

For the visit, Jolie opted for a casual black ensemble with a beige coat and aviator glasses. Zahara, on the other hand, donned a white cropped top with breezy long sleeves, paired with wide-leg blue jeans, and black boots.

The Maleficent star walked around campus with Zahara as she greeted fans. A student shared a photo of herself with Jolie and Zahara on Twitter, writing in the caption, "Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming."

Jolie confirmed that Zahara, 17, would be attending Spelman this summer, but has not shared her daughter’s field of study.

Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 from an orphanage in Ethiopia and she was later adopted by her now ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, as well.

Along with 17-year-old Zahara, Jolie shares five other children with Pitt - Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

